Dynasty's Thanksgiving Football Game Gets Perfectly Ridiculous Before It Even Starts

Apparently Fallon Carrington (Liz Gillies) can't even play nice enough to make it through one football game.
That's the Carrington traditional sport of choice for Thanksgiving, and not only does it involve the whole family wearing personalized jerseys, but they've also recruited actual NFL players like Hines Ward and Jamal Anderson to play alongside them.
And it's definitely not a new tradition, based on the way Fallon greets each of them with a very big hug. Unfortunately for Fallon, she's not going to get to play this year.
Blake (Grant Show) actually kicks Fallon out of the game after he doesn't accept her apology to Cristal (Nathalie Kelley) for watching and then leaking her sex tape, and then doesn't appreciate her sex tape joke.
"If you can't respect everyone in this family, then you can spend Thanksgiving with another one!" he says before demanding her jersey and then tossing it to a less than thrilled Sammy Jo (Rafael de la Fuente).
Are the Carringtons not the best/most ridiculous family on TV? Their football game even has cheerleaders! What can't money buy?!
Dynasty airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on the CW.