Move Over, Selena Gomez! Presenting the Most-Liked Instagram Photo of 2017

As if we needed a reminder, it's Beyoncé's world and we're just living in it.
'Yonce has just surpassed Selena Gomez's previous title as the having the "Most Liked" celebrity Instagram of the year. Turns out: the Queen's twin pregnancy reveal in February has gotten the most Instagram Likes of the 2917 (and of all time). Double the babies, double the Likes? Pretty much!
On Feb. 1, Blue Ivy's mom proudly and elaborately revealed that she and husband Jay Z would be welcoming two more into their family. Along with the colorful and flesh-flashing post, Bey wrote, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."
Since it was posted, the Instagram has garnered a whopping 11.1 million Likes, which makes that photo the most-Liked Instagram of 2017! Slay, Bey, slay!
Previously, Gomez's top-Liked 2016 post was her Coke bottle Instagram with the caption, "when your lyrics are on the bottle #ad."
That revved up image got the most Likes of that year with 6.8 million.
The second most-Liked celeb image of 2017 was Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram announcement that his girlfriend Georgina gave birth to his fourth child, Alana Martina.
On Nov.12, the soccer (or football—depending on what country you live in) star wrote a post in Portuguese, which translates to: "Alana Martina is born! Both Georgina and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!"
In just over two weeks, the post has received 11.02 million Likes.
10. Kendall Jenner
The catwalk queen and E! reality star rounds out the top 10 with an impressive 84.8 million Instagram devotees.
9. Justin Bieber
Those selfies just won't quit. Despite deleting the app in 2016, Bieber finishes this year strong with almost 94 million followers.
8. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson
There's 96 million people out there who can't get enough of the movie star's charm!
7. Kylie Jenner
No surprise here! The makeup mogul comes in just shy of the nine-digit range with 99.5 million followers. Something tells us she'll make the leap very, very soon.
6. Taylor Swift
The pop star completely wiped her Instagram feed in anticipation of Reputation's release, but she's still got 104 million Swifties following her every move.
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
5. Kim Kardashian
She's not called the selfie queen for nothing! The reality star makes the top five with over 104 million Instagram followers.
4. Beyoncé
Queen Bey took her Instagram game to a whole new level this year, and she's got 108 million followers to show for it.
3. Ariana Grande
And the bronze medal goes to this pop superstar with 115 million followers.
2. Cristiano Ronaldo
This world-famous soccer star certainly has the recipe to success on Instagram. He's ranked the second-most followed celeb on Instagram with 116 million followers.
1. Selena Gomez
But nobody on this list could hold a candle to the comeback queen herself. Selena reigns supreme on Instagram with a staggering 130 million followers.
