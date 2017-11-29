Move Over, Selena Gomez! Presenting the Most-Liked Instagram Photo of 2017

by Meg Swertlow & McKenna Aiello

As if we needed a reminder, it's Beyoncé's world and we're just living in it. 

'Yonce has just surpassed Selena Gomez's previous title as the having the "Most Liked" celebrity Instagram of the year. Turns out: the Queen's twin pregnancy reveal in February has gotten the most Instagram Likes of the 2917 (and of all time). Double the babies, double the Likes? Pretty much! 

On Feb. 1, Blue Ivy's mom proudly and elaborately revealed that she and husband Jay Z would be welcoming two more into their family. Along with the colorful and flesh-flashing post, Bey wrote, "We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters."

Since it was posted, the Instagram has garnered a whopping 11.1 million Likes, which makes that photo the most-Liked Instagram of 2017! Slay, Bey, slay!

Instagram's Most-Followed Celebs of 2017

when your lyrics are on the bottle ?? #ad

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Previously, Gomez's top-Liked 2016 post was her Coke bottle Instagram with the caption, "when your lyrics are on the bottle #ad."

That revved up image got the most Likes of that year with 6.8 million.

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ??

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

The second most-Liked celeb image of 2017 was Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram announcement that his girlfriend Georgina gave birth to his fourth child, Alana Martina.

On Nov.12, the soccer (or football—depending on what country you live in) star wrote a post in Portuguese, which translates to: "Alana Martina is born! Both Georgina and Alana are doing great! We are all very happy!"

In just over two weeks, the post has received 11.02 million Likes.

I?m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn?t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren?t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

And while the queen of Instagram may not have gotten the top nod this year, Selena does have the third most Liked post of 2017. She got huge Internet attention when she made her big announcement in September that she'd been given a kidney from friend Francia Raisa and a secret kidney transplant.

That post amassed 10.3 million Likes.

Kendall Jenner, Topless, Waist-High Boots, Instagram

Instagram

10. Kendall Jenner

The catwalk queen and E! reality star rounds out the top 10 with an impressive 84.8 million Instagram devotees. 

Justin Bieber, Instagram

Instagram

9. Justin Bieber

Those selfies just won't quit. Despite deleting the app in 2016, Bieber finishes this year strong with almost 94 million followers. 

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Oscars 2017 Instagrams

Instagram

8. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

There's 96 million people out there who can't get enough of the movie star's charm!

Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Instagram

7. Kylie Jenner

No surprise here! The makeup mogul comes in just shy of the nine-digit range with 99.5 million followers. Something tells us she'll make the leap very, very soon. 

Taylor Swift, Instagram

Instagram

6. Taylor Swift

The pop star completely wiped her Instagram feed in anticipation of Reputation's release, but she's still got 104 million Swifties following her every move. 

Kim Kardashian, North West

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

5. Kim Kardashian

She's not called the selfie queen for nothing! The reality star makes the top five with over 104 million Instagram followers. 

Beyonce

Courtesy of Beyoncé

4. Beyoncé

Queen Bey took her Instagram game to a whole new level this year, and she's got 108 million followers to show for it. 

Ariana Grande, Instagram

Instagram

3. Ariana Grande

And the bronze medal goes to this pop superstar with 115 million followers. 

Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

Instagram

2. Cristiano Ronaldo

This world-famous soccer star certainly has the recipe to success on Instagram. He's ranked the second-most followed celeb on Instagram with 116 million followers.

Selena Gomez, Instagram

Instagram

1. Selena Gomez

But nobody on this list could hold a candle to the comeback queen herself. Selena reigns supreme on Instagram with a staggering 130 million followers. 

Did your favorite celeb make the list? Let us know in the comments!

