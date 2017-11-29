Watch The Bachelor's Nick Viall Make His Acting Debut on Speechless

There are no words to describe The Bachelor star Nick Viall's acting debut.
In fact, you could say we're...speechless.
Viall appears in tonight's episode of ABC's Speechless as Tyson, a new actor friend JJ (Micah Fowler) makes on a college visit who he enlists to help him out of a jam. While we're not sure what the context is here, the help involves Nick/Tyson playing the dean in a script written by JJ about how he's selling the college. And there are also boobs involved?
ABC
It's a pretty questionable script for a lot of reasons, but Tyson is mostly concerned with the fact that he hasn't quite grasped his character yet, but he's confident anyway.
"I'm really struggling with my character," he says. "Hopefully I'll just be amazing when we shoot it for some reason."
To find out what on earth is even happening in this clip, you'll just have to watch tonight's episode of Speechless!
Speechless airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. on ABC.