Million Dollar Listing's Fredrik Eklund Welcomes Twins

And over the Thanksgiving holiday, Eklund reflected on their future in a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to their twins and surrogate. He wrote, "The last photo before the twins arrive in just a few days. So thankful... most of all to our surrogate, she's become family through this."

The proud papa continued, "At night I put my hand on her stomach and feel Milla and Fredrick kicking & we can't wait to finally welcome them home.... It's hard to explain but Derek and I've both been so giggly all the time lately. It's like entering another dimension this thing, if you've had kids perhaps you can relate? I think my heart is going to explode when I finally hold them. We're so appreciative of all the well-wishes and love. Happy Thanksgiving from us!"

Throughout their journey to becoming first-time dads, Fredrik has shared just how much they've prepared for the babies' arrivals.