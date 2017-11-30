Kim Kardashian Stole Kourtney Kardashian's Dog and She Wants Her Back

They say a dog is a man's best friend, or in this case, Kourtney Kardashian's.

On Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney tries to get her dog back from Kim Kardashian, who seems to have taken little Honey hostage.

"Where is my dog? This is not funny anymore," Kourtney whined.

Kourtney begged and pleaded with her sister to return the precious pet, but Kim insisted that Honey has adjusted to her new life.

"I swear she likes me better now. She's like, adjusted. Look how calm she is," Kim gushed.