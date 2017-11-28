Naya Rivera's Friends and Family Are ''Very Concerned For Her Well-Being'' After Arrest

It's been dramatic week for Naya Rivera following her arrest for misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly assaulting husband Ryan Dorsey in West Virginia on Saturday. Days later, a source tells E! News that the former Glee actress' friends and family are worried about her welfare after the unsettling event.

A source tells E! News, "Naya’s friends and family are very concerned for her well-being."

Kanawha County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Brian Humphreys told E! News that a police deputy responded to a call about a domestic violence complaint at a residence in Chesapeake, West Virginia on Saturday and talked to Dorsey, who said Rivera struck him in the head and face.

Hours after the alleged incident, her teary arraignment was caught by cameras and the whole world got a glimpse at the aftermath of the duo's troubled relationship.