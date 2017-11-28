Meghan Markle's Dog Mystery Sparks Social Media Frenzy

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Robert Pattinson, Gotham Awards 2017

Robert Pattinson Recalls "Magical" Twilight Experience: "It's All Fond Memories"

Naya Rivera, mugshot

Naya Rivera's Friends and Family Are ''Very Concerned For Her Well-Being'' After Arrest

Nicole Kidman, Gotham Awards 2017

Nicole Kidman on Building a Better Future for ''Our Daughters:'' Big Change Is Happening

Happy Sunday ?? #adoptdontshop

A post shared by Meghan Markle (@meghanmarkle) on

Only one of Meghan Markle's dogs has made it to London.

On Monday it was revealed that Markle is engaged to Prince Harry after one and a half years of dating. The former Suits star is now in the U.K., but in Monday's BBC interview with her fiancé, she shared only one of her dogs was currently with her in London.

"Well I have two dogs that I've had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups," Markle said. "And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is - yes he's in the UK, he's been here for a while."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Flirt in Adorable Unseen Interview Footage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire

Markle's Beagle, Guy, is said to be in London with her, but her dog Bogart is staying with a friend, as she stated in the interview. Markle didn't reveal the reason as to why Bogart wasn't with her.

In response to the news, people are leaving comments on Instagram pictures of Markle's dogs.

"@meghanmarkle why did you leave one of your dogs behind ??? How sad for that dog to not only lose his mumma but best friend too," one comment reads.

"Praying Bogart gets to join you in London. It will break his heart to be left behind," another Instagram user wrote.

A third comment pleads with Markle, "Please take them with you should you move to London. Do not leave them behind, remember men come and go, animals don't!!!"

What do you think about this royal dog mystery? Sound off in the comments!

The couple is set to tie the knot this May at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Meghan Markle , Prince Harry , Animals , Royal Wedding 2018 , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.