Meghan Markle's Dog Mystery Sparks Social Media Frenzy

Only one of Meghan Markle's dogs has made it to London.
On Monday it was revealed that Markle is engaged to Prince Harry after one and a half years of dating. The former Suits star is now in the U.K., but in Monday's BBC interview with her fiancé, she shared only one of her dogs was currently with her in London.
"Well I have two dogs that I've had for quite a long time, both my rescue pups," Markle said. "And one is now staying with very close friends and my other little guy is - yes he's in the UK, he's been here for a while."
Eddie Mulholland/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire
Markle's Beagle, Guy, is said to be in London with her, but her dog Bogart is staying with a friend, as she stated in the interview. Markle didn't reveal the reason as to why Bogart wasn't with her.
In response to the news, people are leaving comments on Instagram pictures of Markle's dogs.
"@meghanmarkle why did you leave one of your dogs behind ??? How sad for that dog to not only lose his mumma but best friend too," one comment reads.
"Praying Bogart gets to join you in London. It will break his heart to be left behind," another Instagram user wrote.
A third comment pleads with Markle, "Please take them with you should you move to London. Do not leave them behind, remember men come and go, animals don't!!!"
What do you think about this royal dog mystery? Sound off in the comments!