This English Mansion With TV Ties Could Be Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Future Countryside Home

First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes...a countryside mansion? Maybe for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

As fans of the royal family remain abuzz over the newly engaged pair, some reports are speculating the two will eventually call this multi-million dollar countryside manor a home. While it has already been confirmed that the future husband and wife will reside at Prince Harry's Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace after their wedding, they may later establish some roots in Cotswolds, near where the prince spent some of his childhood, Prince Charles' Highgrove House residence.

The name of the property is Luckington Court, tucked privately into the Cotswolds village of Luckington. With eight bedrooms, seven bathrooms and roughly 157 acres of property, the Tudor-style dwelling house sounds perfectly fit for a prince and his bride.