Stephanie Pratt Breaks Down in Tears Over Messy Breakup With Jonny Mitchell

It's over for Stephanie Pratt and Jonny Mitchell.
"Jonny Mitchell and Stephanie Pratt have ended their relationship," a rep for Mitchell tells E! News. "Jonny has fond memories of the times they spent together and wishes Stephanie all the best of luck in the future."
This comes after the former Hills star posted a photo of herself crying with mascara running down her face on Instagram Story Monday. "Makeup by jm," the post read.
After seeing the response from her picture, Pratt posted a series of videos talking about the photo.
"Hi strangers, just need to apologize for posting a photo of myself crying, since none of you know what my life is like," she began in the video. "None of you know that I'm not speaking to my family. None of you know that I ended up calling the police last night because I was terrified. So f--k all of you."
In a second video, Pratt said, "To my wonderful followers that sent me supportive messages, don't worry, tomorrow morning I'll be back. I'll be back strong, career oriented and independent, the Steph that I've always been."
She then posted a third video talking about the criticism she received in response to the picture.
"And for the followers that shamed me and made me feel guilty for what I had done, that's called bullying and you're the reason that so many children, high school students and adults are committing suicide," Pratt said. "Stop bullying."
Pratt was back in good spirits on Tuesday, she posted a photo to Instagram of herself getting a makeover with the caption, "Nothing can keep me down .... ESPECIALLY with a @mellysophiamua makeover."