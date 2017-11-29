Lana and Nia Jax Get Into a Heated Argument on Total Divas: "I Don't Play Nice!"

While Nattie is quick to hold her tongue, Nia Jax don't play that way. "Lana is lucky that Nattie's nice but it's a different game when it comes to me. I don't play nice," Nia says before giving Lana a piece of her mind.

"When I'm thrown into that position, I'll be fine. When you're thrown into a wrestling position, make sure that you'll be able to pull through," Nia tells her. But Lana is just getting started.

"This is the f--king problem that I have. I will do everything to get f--king better. If that means coming here and practicing 7 days a week, if that means going to LA, if that means whatever. I'll do whatever," Lana shares. "Unlike your lazy motherf--king ass that won't do anything to get better on the mic."