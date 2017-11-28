Teenage Timothée Chalamet Rapping About Statistics Will Make Your Day

Timothée Chalamet, rap superstar.

Two videos have surfaced of Call Me by Your Name actor Chalamet showing off his rapping skills! One of the videos was posted on Vimeo four years ago, when the actor was a high school student at LaGuardia's performing arts school in New York City. Apparently, "Timmy T" in a backwards hat put together a school project about statistics for his "favorite teacher" Ms. Lawton's class.

Some of the lyrics include, "Let's do a problem, let us see, the probability you seeing me on TV. One, zero, zero, zero trillion percent."

Timothée Chalamet Blushes Over Past Relationship With Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon

MS LAWTON KLARA from LaGuardia on Vimeo.

And that wasn't the only time Chalamet showed off his rapping skills. In a video posted on YouTube in 2011, "Little Timmy Tim" can be seen performing on stage at his high school and the crowd is going wild for him.

Take a look at the videos above to see Chalamet perform! Then tell us, what do you think about his rapping skills? Sound off below!

Statistics? Yup!

