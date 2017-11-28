Teenage Timothée Chalamet Rapping About Statistics Will Make Your Day

Timothée Chalamet, rap superstar.

Two videos have surfaced of Call Me by Your Name actor Chalamet showing off his rapping skills! One of the videos was posted on Vimeo four years ago, when the actor was a high school student at LaGuardia's performing arts school in New York City. Apparently, "Timmy T" in a backwards hat put together a school project about statistics for his "favorite teacher" Ms. Lawton's class.

Some of the lyrics include, "Let's do a problem, let us see, the probability you seeing me on TV. One, zero, zero, zero trillion percent."