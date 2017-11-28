Kris Jenner Dishes More Details About That Time Jennifer Lawrence Got Naked in Her Closet

"She was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan," Kris recalled of meeting her for the first time. "And somebody from her team called me up and said, 'Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake, like you'll be the surprise.' When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited…and we've had this little texting friendship from then on."
Fast forward a few years, and the two got so close, J.Law had no problem stripping down in Kris' closet last month—of course, after a few drinks.
"Well, she had some time off, and I invited her over for dinner," the Kardashian matriarch explained. "We started having a few cocktails, and we were having so much fun. And as girls do when they all get together, we ended up in my closet, looking at clothes and some stuff, and she started trying some stuff on.
Essentially, Kris explained, "She just took off her jeans and went for it!"
Harvey continued the interview by asking Kris to answer some pretty difficult questions, including whether she'd choose losing her assistant for a week or living with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West again.
"I'd live with Kim and Kanye again in a heartbeat," she answered without hesitation. "I actually miss them!"