Kris Jenner Dishes More Details About That Time Jennifer Lawrence Got Naked in Her Closet

Kris Jenner and Jennifer Lawrence's relationship will never get old.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star joined Steve Harvey TV today and dished even more details about her bond with the Mother! actress...and that time she got naked in her closet!

"She was a big Keeping Up With the Kardashians fan," Kris recalled of meeting her for the first time. "And somebody from her team called me up and said, 'Would you surprise Jennifer on her birthday and give her a birthday cake, like you'll be the surprise.' When I walked out with this cake, she was so excited…and we've had this little texting friendship from then on."