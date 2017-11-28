Did Total Divas Star Maryse Put Chateau Marmiz Up For Sale?

The one-and-only Chateau Marmiz could be yours! After several scary break-ins, it looks like the Hollywood Hills mansion is up for sale. Or is it?

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, The Miz confronts Maryse after she put their home on the market without telling him.

"Did you put our house up for sale? Forbes listed our house up for sale, so did you do it, or?" a frustrated Miz questioned his wife.

The WWE star admitted that she listed the home, but what she didn't realize, was that the press was already hot on their heels.