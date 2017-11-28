Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Flirt in Adorable Unseen Interview Footage

Announcing a royal engagement is no laughing matter, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could hardly stop giggling after they finished filming their first televised interview as an engaged couple.
Upon finishing their interview with the BBC, the couple took off their microphones and began to playfully tease each other. Even though the media outlet didn't capture what the actress and the royal said to one another, the cameras still caught several of their adorable moments.
In the video, the Suits star seemed to smile at her fiancé and say the word "hi." As they continued their conversation, the actress and the prince exchanged a few laughs. Markle found one of Harry's silly gestures particularly amusing and lovingly slapped his knee with a chuckle. The bride-to-be then made a silly gesture of her own.
BBC
During a more serious pause, Markle held her fiance's hand. However, it didn't take long for the couple to return to their goofy antics. The two continued to laugh and smile lovingly at one another. Harry then whispered something to his future wife that made her giggle.
Near the end of the clip, Markle can be seen striking a silly pose—one in which she brings her fist to her chin and smiles admirably at the prince.
Watch the video to see the adorable candid clips.
Still, planning a royal wedding is serious business, and the couple only has a few months until they say "I do." The two are scheduled to tie the knot in 2018, and it looks like preparations are already underway.
