Nikki and Brie Bella Debut WWE Superstar Barbie Dolls at San Diego Comic Con: ''We Decided to Come Together and Just Break Barriers''

Can't get enough of the Total Divas? Now you can take some of them home in the form of your very own WWE Superstar Barbie doll.

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Total Divas, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella and some of the other WWE Divas headed to San Diego Comic Con to debut the first-ever line of WWE Diva's Barbie dolls.

For Nikki, the dolls are a product of a lot of hard work.  

"It's crazy because I think when you look at these dolls, you just see a lot of hard work paying off. And so for us, I think it's just an honor," Nikki gushed.

For Brie, the dolls are a sign of girl power.

"I have a daughter now, and I start thinking to myself, wow, these are role models, these are people that now Birdie gets to look at and know what it means to be confident, what it means to be independent, where you don't need a Ken doll," an empowered Brie said.

These action figures are not only a result of hard work and female empowerment, but a sign of just how far the WWE women's division has come.

"One day I get to explain to Birdie why I'm an action figure. It's because mom was with a bunch of women, and we decided to come together and just break barriers," Brie added.

Watch the Divas make history in the inspiring clip above.

