Lady Antebellum, Imagine Dragons and More React to Their 2018 Grammy Nominations

The nominees for the 2018 Grammy Awards have finally been revealed, and the reactions to this year's list have been priceless.

The Chainsmokers were excited about their Best Duo/Group Performance nomination with Coldplay. After learning of the two groups' nominations, the "Something Just Like This" singers tweeted, "Thank you to the @RecordingAcad and @coldplay for this great honor! Today is a great day! Blessed to have his opportunity and our fans #grammys."

Lady Antebellum had two reasons to celebrate. The country singers are nominated in the Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance categories. The artists "Beyond proud of this album and couldn't be more honored to be nominated in this category by the @RecordingAcad! #HeartBreak."

To see more nominee reactions, check out the gallery: