Why Taylor Swift Only Got Two 2018 Grammy Nominations

"For the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards, albums must be released between Oct. 1, 2016, and Sept. 30, 2017," the Grammy website states. "Recordings must be available for sale from any date within the eligibility period through at least the date of the current year's voting deadline (final ballot)."

Therefore, while Swift's album wasn't eligible this year, it will be eligible for the 2019 Grammys. But because her first single "Look What You Made Me Do" was released in August, it was eligible for a nomination.

The 27-year-old's song "Better Man," which she wrote for Little Big Town, also qualified, as it was released earlier this year; it's competing in the Best Country Song category. Her duet with Zayn Malik, "I Don't Wanna Live Foreer," is also in the running for Best Song Written for Visual Media.