Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Pick a Date and Venue for Their Royal Wedding

Now that Meghan Markle has accepted Prince Harry's proposal, the wedding planning has officially begun!

Of course, no nuptials can take place without a date and location. Fortunately, the future bride and groom already have those sorted out. The royal and his American leading lady will tie the knot at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle this May.

The 14th century chapel has been home to a long line of royal weddings beginning in 1863 and continuing into 2005, where Prince Harry's father, Prince Charles, and his stepmother, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, received a blessing on their wedding day. According to Kensington Palace, the Royal Family will pay for the wedding. Meanwhile, the wedding also seems to avoid any timing conflict with the birth of Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton's third child, due in April 2018.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are extremely grateful for the warm public response following yesterday's announcement of their engagement," his communications secretary said Tuesday. "In a happy moment in their lives, it means a great deal to them that so many people throughout the U.K., the Commonwealth, and around the world are celebrating with them."