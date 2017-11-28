2017 Grammy Award Nominees: Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles Snubbed

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian, Instagram

Naked Kim Kardashian Is Covered in Glitter for KKW Beauty

Maryse, The Miz, Total Divas

Did Total Divas Star Maryse Put Chateau Marmiz Up For Sale?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Flirt in Adorable Unseen Interview Footage

Harry Styles, 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Musicians across Hollywood are waking up to the sweet sound of a 2018 Grammy nomination. 

On Tuesday, songstress Andra Day helped announce this year's star-studded pool of 2018 Grammy Award nominees, among them Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Bruno Mars

With eight nods—including for Album of the Year, Record of the Year and Song of the Year—Jay-Z leads the list this year with Lamar and Mars following with seven and six respectively. Meanwhile, Julia Michaels and SZA are just some of several newcomers celebrating their first ever nominations. 

However, as is the case every years, there were a few snubs and surprises in store on Tuesday morning as some expected names were left out while others unexpectedly made the cut. 

Allow us to break it down: 

Unlikely Grammy Winners

Lady Gaga

Scott Legato/Getty Images for Live Nation

Snubs

Lady Gaga: With a highly anticipated fifth studio album, Joanne, released last October, the record launched a new phase and sound for the songstress, but it didn't seem to garner as much acclaim at the Grammy Awards. Gaga earned nods for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance for her single, "Million Reasons," but was shut out of the top three categories. 

Kesha: For her first album in five years, there was a lot of attention on the star's latest work, Rainbow, but it didn't make the cut for the top three categories. It did, however, earn nods for Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance. 

Lorde: Though she landed a spot in the group of nominees for Album of the Year, Melodrama was only nominated in that one category. 

James Corden's Best Moments Hosting the 2017 Grammy Awards

Ed Sheeran

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Ed Sheeran: While his last two albums garnered nods in the top categories, the musician's third work, ÷, was recognized solely in the Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance categories. 

One Direction: Though most of the men of the boy band embarked on their solo careers this year, the Grammys hardly showed them any love. Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan all released hit singles throughout the year, but were left out of the nominee pool. Meanwhile, Harry Styles' eponymous first solo album did not attract any Grammy nominations. As for Horan's debut solo album, Flicker, it came out past the dates of eligibility. The only one to emerge with any Grammy recognition was Zayn Malik, whose duet with Taylor Swift garnered a "Best Song Written for Visual Media" nod.

Taylor Swift, ''Look What You Made Me Do'' Music Video

YouTube

Taylor Swift: Yes, her sixth studio album, Reputation, was out of the running to be included in this year's nominees, but her first two singles, "Look What You Made Me Do" and "...Ready for It?"—released before the cutoff date—unexpectedly didn't nab any nods, either. However, Swift was still nominated for "Best Song Written for Visual Media" for "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" and "Best Country Song" for "Better Man," which she wrote. 

Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus and Katy Perry: Though all three women released big albums this year, they didn't make the cut in this nominee pool. 

The Weeknd: His latest album, Starboy, may have debuted at number one when it came out last November, but the singer ultimately received only one nomination for Best Urban Contemporary Album. 

Grammys 2018: The Complete List of Nominees

Democratic Debate, Bernie Sanders

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Surprises

While this year presented more snubs than surprises, there was one unexpected nod in the Best Spoken Word Album category—for Bernie Sanders. That's right—2016's Democratic presidential hopeful may have lost out on the White House, but he managed to score his first Grammy Award nomination thanks to a book he penned about his campaign. 

CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards live on both coasts Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ 2018 Grammys , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.