Grammys 2018: The Complete List of Nominees

  By
  • &

Zach Johnson

James Corden, 2017 Grammys

Jason Bell/CBS

Music's Biggest Night is just around the corner!

Singer Andra Day announced the nominees for the 2018 Grammys live on CBS This Morning Tuesday.

Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six. "I'm inspired by this year's nominees and the incredible talent each possesses," Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said. "Their recordings are a true testament to how creatively alive and meaningful our music industry has become. Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture."

James Corden will host the show for the second year in a row—but for the 60th annual show, the party is moving from the Staples Center in L.A. to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's been 15 years since the venue last hosted to the annual event. CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards live on both coasts Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.

Here is the complete list of nominees:

Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope

Album of the Year

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, Damn.

Lorde, Melodrama

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Record of the Year

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Jay Z, "The Story of O.J."

Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE"

Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Atlantic Records

Song of the Year

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Jay-Z, "4:44"

Julia Michaels, "Issues"

Alessia Cara "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Khalid)"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Best New Artist

Alessia Cara

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Performance

Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"

Kesha, "Praying"

Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"

Pink, "What About Us"

Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"

Kelly Clarkson, Meaning of Life

Atlantic Records

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, "Something Just Like This"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"

Imagine Dragons, "Thunder"

Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"

Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay"

Best Traditional Pop Album

Michael Bublé, Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)

Bob Dylan, Triplicate

Seth MacFarlane, In Full Swing

Sarah McLachlan, Wonderland

Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90

Lady Gaga Joanne Album

Best Pop Vocal Album

Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP

Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life

Imagine Dragons, Evolve

Kesha, Rainbow

Lady Gaga, Joanne

Ed Sheeran, ÷

Best Dance Recording

Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)"

Camelphat and Elderbrook, "Cola"

Gorillaz, "Andromeda (feat. DRAM)"

LCD Soundsystem, "Tonite"

Odesza, "Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Bonobo, Migration

Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue

Mura Masa, Mura Masa

Odesza, A Moment Apart

Sylvan Esso, What Now

Kesha, Rainbow

RCA

Best Rock Performance

Leonard Cohen, "You Want It Darker"

Chris Cornell, "The Promise"

Foo Fighters, "Run"

Kaleo, "No Good"

Nothing More, "Go to War"

Best Urban Contemporary Album

6lack, Free 6lack

Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!

Khalid, American Teen

SZA, Ctrl

The Weeknd, Starboy

Best Rap Album

Jay-Z, 4:44

Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.

Migos, Culture

Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom

Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy

Jay-Z, 4:44

TIDAL

Best Country Album

Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah

Lady Antebellum, Heart Break

Little Big Town, The Breaker

Thomas Rhett, Life Changes

Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1

Best Jazz Vocal Album

The Baylor Project, The Journey

Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call

Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind

Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers

Best Gospel Album

Travis Greene, Crossover

Le'Andria, Bigger Than Me

Marvin Sapp, Close

Anita Wilson, Sunday Song

Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love

SZA, Ctrl

Top Dawg/RCA

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Danny Gokey, Rise

Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)

MercyMe, Lifer

Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys

Zach Williams, Chain Breaker

Best Latin Album

Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante

Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte

La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017

Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)

Shakira, El Dorado

Best Americana Album

Gregg Allman, Southern Blood

Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day

Iron & Wine, Beast Epic

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound

The Mavericks, Brand New Day

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Calvin Harris

No I.D.

Greg Kurstin

Blake Mills

The Stereotypes

Best Song Written for Visual Media

"City of Stars," La La Land

"How Far I'll Go," Moana

"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker

"Never Give Up," Lion

"Stand Up for Something," Marshall

Pink, Beautiful Trauma

Ryan Aylsworth/RCA Records

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

The Jerry Douglas Band, What If

Alex Han, Spirit

Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal

Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype

Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre

Best Metal Performance

August Burns Red, "Invisible Enemy"

Body Count, "Black Hoodie"

Track from: Bloodlust

Code Orange, "Forever"

Mastodon, "Sultan's Curse"

Meshuggah, "Clockworks"

Best Rock Song

Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"

K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"

Nothing More, "Go to War"

Foo Fighters, "Run"

Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"

Best Rock Album

Mastodon, Emperor of Sand

Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct

Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves

Queens of the Stone Age, Villains

The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding

Shakira, El Dorado

Sony Music Latin

Best Alternative Music Album

Arcade Fire, Everything Now

Gorillaz, Humanz

LCD Soundsystem, American Dream

Father John Misty, Pure Comedy

The National, Sleep Well Beast

Best R&B Performance

Daniel Caesar, "Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)"

Kehlani, "Distraction"

Ledisi, "High"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

SZA, "The Weekend"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

The Baylor Project, "Laugh and Move On"

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

Anthony Hamilton, "What I'm Feelin' (feat. The Hamiltones)"

Ledisi, "All the Way"

Mali Music, "Still"

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton, "First Began"

Khalid, "Location"

Childish Gambino, "Redbone"

SZA, "Supermodel"

Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"

Best R&B Album

Daniel Caesar, Freudian

Ledisi, Let Love Rule

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

PJ Morton, Gumbo

Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real

