Grammys 2018: The Complete List of Nominees

Jason Bell/CBS
Music's Biggest Night is just around the corner!
Singer Andra Day announced the nominees for the 2018 Grammys live on CBS This Morning Tuesday.
Jay-Z leads the nominations with eight, followed by Kendrick Lamar with seven and Bruno Mars with six. "I'm inspired by this year's nominees and the incredible talent each possesses," Recording Academy President and CEO Neil Portnow said. "Their recordings are a true testament to how creatively alive and meaningful our music industry has become. Each nominee uses their craft to inspire, uplift, and tell stories of our world through their artistry. They provide a vibrant soundtrack that represents the highest level of excellence and continues to impact and reflect our culture."
James Corden will host the show for the second year in a row—but for the 60th annual show, the party is moving from the Staples Center in L.A. to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It's been 15 years since the venue last hosted to the annual event. CBS will broadcast the 60th Annual Grammy Awards live on both coasts Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT.
Here is the complete list of nominees:
Top Dawg/Aftermath/Interscope
Album of the Year
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, Damn.
Lorde, Melodrama
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
Record of the Year
Childish Gambino, "Redbone"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"
Jay Z, "The Story of O.J."
Kendrick Lamar, "HUMBLE"
Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
Song of the Year
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"
Jay-Z, "4:44"
Julia Michaels, "Issues"
Alessia Cara "1-800-273-8255 (feat. Khalid)"
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Best New Artist
Alessia Cara
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
Best Pop Performance
Kelly Clarkson, "Love So Soft"
Kesha, "Praying"
Lady Gaga, "Million Reasons"
Pink, "What About Us"
Ed Sheeran, "Shape of You"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, "Something Just Like This"
Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, "Despacito (feat. Justin Bieber)"
Imagine Dragons, "Thunder"
Portugal. The Man, "Feel It Still"
Zedd and Alessia Cara, "Stay"
Best Traditional Pop Album
Michael Bublé, Nobody But Me (Deluxe Version)
Bob Dylan, Triplicate
Seth MacFarlane, In Full Swing
Sarah McLachlan, Wonderland
Various Artists, Tony Bennett Celebrates 90
Best Pop Vocal Album
Coldplay, Kaleidoscope EP
Lana Del Rey, Lust for Life
Imagine Dragons, Evolve
Kesha, Rainbow
Lady Gaga, Joanne
Ed Sheeran, ÷
Best Dance Recording
Bonobo, "Bambro Koyo Ganda (feat. Innov Gnawa)"
Camelphat and Elderbrook, "Cola"
Gorillaz, "Andromeda (feat. DRAM)"
LCD Soundsystem, "Tonite"
Odesza, "Line of Sight (feat. WYNNE and Mansionair)"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Bonobo, Migration
Kraftwerk, 3-D The Catalogue
Mura Masa, Mura Masa
Odesza, A Moment Apart
Sylvan Esso, What Now
Best Rock Performance
Leonard Cohen, "You Want It Darker"
Chris Cornell, "The Promise"
Foo Fighters, "Run"
Kaleo, "No Good"
Nothing More, "Go to War"
Best Urban Contemporary Album
6lack, Free 6lack
Childish Gambino, Awaken, My Love!
Khalid, American Teen
SZA, Ctrl
The Weeknd, Starboy
Best Rap Album
Jay-Z, 4:44
Kendrick Lamar, DAMN.
Migos, Culture
Rapsody, Laila's Wisdom
Tyler, The Creator, Flower Boy
Best Country Album
Kenny Chesney, Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum, Heart Break
Little Big Town, The Breaker
Thomas Rhett, Life Changes
Chris Stapleton, From a Room: Volume 1
Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Baylor Project, The Journey
Jazzmeia Horn, A Social Call
Raul Midón, Bad Ass and Blind
Randy Porter Trio With Nancy King, Porter Plays Porter
Cécile McLorin Salvant, Dreams and Daggers
Best Gospel Album
Travis Greene, Crossover
Le'Andria, Bigger Than Me
Marvin Sapp, Close
Anita Wilson, Sunday Song
Cece Winans, Let Them Fall in Love
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Danny Gokey, Rise
Matt Maher, Echoes (Deluxe Edition)
MercyMe, Lifer
Tauren Wells, Hills and Valleys
Zach Williams, Chain Breaker
Best Latin Album
Alex Cuba, Lo Único Constante
Juanes, Mis Planes Son Amarte
La Santa Cecilia, Amar Y Vivir En Vivo Desde La Cuidad De México, 2017
Natalia Lafourcade, Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos)
Shakira, El Dorado
Best Americana Album
Gregg Allman, Southern Blood
Brent Cobb, Shine on Rainy Day
Iron & Wine, Beast Epic
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The Nashville Sound
The Mavericks, Brand New Day
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Calvin Harris
No I.D.
Greg Kurstin
Blake Mills
The Stereotypes
Best Song Written for Visual Media
"City of Stars," La La Land
"How Far I'll Go," Moana
"I Don't Wanna Live Forever," Fifty Shades Darker
"Never Give Up," Lion
"Stand Up for Something," Marshall
Ryan Aylsworth/RCA Records
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
The Jerry Douglas Band, What If
Alex Han, Spirit
Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge, Mount Royal
Jeff Lorber Fusion, Prototype
Antonio Sanchez, Bad Hombre
Best Metal Performance
August Burns Red, "Invisible Enemy"
Body Count, "Black Hoodie"
Track from: Bloodlust
Code Orange, "Forever"
Mastodon, "Sultan's Curse"
Meshuggah, "Clockworks"
Best Rock Song
Metallica, "Atlas, Rise!"
K.Flay, "Blood in the Cut"
Nothing More, "Go to War"
Foo Fighters, "Run"
Avenged Sevenfold, "The Stage"
Best Rock Album
Mastodon, Emperor of Sand
Metallica, Hardwired...To Self-Destruct
Nothing More, The Stories We Tell Ourselves
Queens of the Stone Age, Villains
The War on Drugs, A Deeper Understanding
Best Alternative Music Album
Arcade Fire, Everything Now
Gorillaz, Humanz
LCD Soundsystem, American Dream
Father John Misty, Pure Comedy
The National, Sleep Well Beast
Best R&B Performance
Daniel Caesar, "Get You (feat. Kali Uchis)"
Kehlani, "Distraction"
Ledisi, "High"
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
SZA, "The Weekend"
Best Traditional R&B Performance
The Baylor Project, "Laugh and Move On"
Childish Gambino, "Redbone"
Anthony Hamilton, "What I'm Feelin' (feat. The Hamiltones)"
Ledisi, "All the Way"
Mali Music, "Still"
Best R&B Song
PJ Morton, "First Began"
Khalid, "Location"
Childish Gambino, "Redbone"
SZA, "Supermodel"
Bruno Mars, "That's What I Like"
Best R&B Album
Daniel Caesar, Freudian
Ledisi, Let Love Rule
Bruno Mars, 24K Magic
PJ Morton, Gumbo
Musiq Soulchild, Feel the Real
