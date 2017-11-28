Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Turns 2: Inside Her Puppy Party

Happy birthday, Chanel!
Ice-T and Coco threw their daughter an epic birthday bash in honor of her turning two.
Held at Jumpin'Jax in New Jersey, the party was centered on the two-year-old tot's favorite Nick Jr. cartoon PAW Patrol. But this wasn't your standard birthday celebration. The proud parents went all out for their daughter. They had royal thrones for their little princess to sit in, appearances by the show's main cartoon characters and a floor poster featuring the birthday girl's name.
This isn't the first time Ice-T and Coco have celebrated their daughter's birthday in style. Last year, the parents threw their daughter a Minnie Mouse-themed party at Sugar Factory in New York. Coco also posed with her daughter for Vintage Magazine's "The Dreams" issue. The little model wore pearls for the shoot and was photographed tasting a petite birthday cake.
So what major milestones has Chanel reached now that she's two? Ice-T told E! News she's picking up on mommy and daddy's language. And when asked to choose three words to describe his little one, Ice-T said, "crazy ass child." Coco also said her daughter is a fan of her father's music and enjoys horror films.
