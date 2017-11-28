Coco and Ice-T's Daughter Chanel Turns 2: Inside Her Puppy Party

Happy birthday, Chanel!

Ice-T and Coco threw their daughter an epic birthday bash in honor of her turning two.

Held at Jumpin'Jax in New Jersey, the party was centered on the two-year-old tot's favorite Nick Jr. cartoon PAW Patrol. But this wasn't your standard birthday celebration. The proud parents went all out for their daughter. They had royal thrones for their little princess to sit in, appearances by the show's main cartoon characters and a floor poster featuring the birthday girl's name.