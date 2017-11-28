Kate Middleton "Absolutely Thrilled" About Prince Harry's Engagement to Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has a lot to look forward to in the spring of 2018.

In addition to welcoming her third child with Prince William, she will also attend Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle. (Whether she will be involved is, at this point, a mystery). During an appearance at the Foundling Museum in London Tuesday, Kate spoke about her brother-in-law's recent engagement, which Clarence House announced a day prior. "William and I are absolutely thrilled," the Duchess of Cambridge said. "It's such exciting news. It's a really happy time for any couple, and we wish them all the best and hope they enjoy this happy moment."

Kate's comments echoed the joint statement she released with her husband Monday. "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan," the royal couple said (via Kensington Palace). "It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."