Dog the Bounty Hunter Reveals Beth Chapman's Latest Test Results: "No Cancer"

Things are looking up health wise for Beth Chapman.

Less than three months after the Dog the Bounty Star revealed that she had been diagnosed with throat cancer, fans received a bit of good news.

On a new A&E special titled Dog & Beth: Fight of Their Lives, viewers watched Dog the Bounty Hunter receive a pathology report that could define the family's future forever.

As it turned out, Dog revealed his wife's results showed "no cancer.'

"There is a God. This could be a miracle. This could be a healing," he shared as cameras rolled. "[The doctor] said if I wasn't such a good husband it wouldn't have worked out that great. Oh I can breathe. Beth Chapman, you did it."