Jersey Shore Returns for Family Vacation With Original Cast

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Below Deck

Below Deck Is Here With a Dramatic Confrontation Over Drunken Antics

Dynasty, Joan Collins, Nicollette Sheridan

Dynasty's Ultimate Diva Is Here: Nicollette Sheridan Is Alexis Carrington

Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney

Scheana Marie Is Taking a Stand in This Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Premiere Preview—Beginning With Katie Maloney

If MTV's new Floribama Shore wasn't enough to satisfy your shore cravings, you are in luck. 

The network just announced that almost all of the original cast is returning for an all new series called Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which we assume to be a show about all of the Jersey Shore cast members going on vacation together with their families. 

The new series, which will air in 2018, will star original cast members Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio," Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. And that's officially all the information we have, but it's plenty to get us excited.  

Jersey Shore Romance Report

The news was announced during tonight's premiere of MTV's latest trip to the shore, Floribama Shore, which is an eight episode "story of eight young adults who come to spend the summer in the hottest beach town on the Gulf Coast, Panama City Beach, to party it up and put the real world on hold for just a little bit longer." 

No word yet on why Sammi isn't participating in the Family Vacation, but we will get back to you when we find out! 

Jersey Shore Family Vacation will air in 2018, and Floribama Shore airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.