Meghan Markle, Anne Hathaway and More of Our Favorite American Princesses in Pop Culture

There's going to be a new princess in town!

Earlier today, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their royal engagement after a little over a year of dating. The 36-year-old is a biracial American actress from Los Angeles—so needless to say, Markle is certainly breaking the British mold of what we think a typical princess is.

The big news got us pondering about a few of our favorite American pop princesses (no, not Britney Spears or Taylor Swift) from film and television; actresses who gave many of us the fleeting fantasy that maybe one day, we too would wear a tiara on our heads and go to glittering balls decked out in dazzling gowns...