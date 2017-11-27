Gotham Awards 2017 Winners: The Complete List

Three cheers for the unofficial start to award season!

The 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards honored the best of the best in indie moviemaking from across the past year, and they did not disappoint! Held Monday evening at New York City's Cipriani Wall Street and hosted by John Cameron Mitchell, nine awards and other tributes were presented to Hollywood's A-list. 

Those recognized with separate accolades included Nicole KidmanDustin HoffmanJason BlumAl GoreSofia Coppola and Ed Lachman. Similarly, the committees of Hollywood insiders from every inch of the industry have awarded Mudbound with the Ensemble Performance title. 

Find a complete list of winners from the 2017 Gotham Awards below: 

BEST FEATURE:

Call Me by Your Name 
The Florida Project 
Get Out 
Good Time 
I, Tonya 

BEST DOCUMENTARY:

Ex Libris – The New York Public Library
Rat Film 
Strong Island 
Whose Streets? 
The Work 

BINGHAM RAY BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR AWARD:

Maggie Betts, Novitiate 
Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird
Kogonada, Columbus 
Jordan Peele, Get Out 
Joshua Z Weinstein, Menashe

BEST SCREENPLAY:

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani
Brad's Status, Mike White
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory 
Columbus, Kogonada 
WINNER: Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

BEST SCREENPLAY:

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project 
James Franco, The Disaster Artist 
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out 
Robert Pattinson in Good Time 
Adam Sandler, The Meyerowitz Stories 
Harry Dean Stanton, Lucky 

BEST ACTRESS:

Melanie Lynskey, I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore 
Haley Lu Richardson, Columbus 
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya 
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird 
Lois Smith, Marjorie Prime 

Timoth&amp;eacute;e Chalamet, Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IF

BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR:

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound 
WINNER: Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name 
Harris Dickinson, Beach Rats 
Kelvin Harrison, Jr., It Comes at Night 
Brooklynn Prince, The Florida Project 

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES, LONG FORM:

Atlanta 
Better Things
Dear White People
Fleabag 
Search Party

BREAKTHROUGH SERIES, SHORT FORM:

555 
Inconceivable 
Junior 
Let Me Die a Nun
WINNER: The Strange Eyes of Dr. Myes

MADE IN NEW YORK APPRECIATION AWARD:

WINNER: Michael Kenneth Williams

Congratulations to all the winners!

