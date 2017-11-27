Gotham Independent Film Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman and More Stars

Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Gotham Awards 2017

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

It's award season time!

Close to two weeks before the 2018 Golden Globe nominations are announced, Hollywood's biggest stars from the big screen headed to Cipriani Wall Street in New York City for the 2017 Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Hosted by Hedwig and the Angry Inch star John Cameron Mitchell, the event signals one of the first award shows of the film award season while honoring the filmmaking community. Producer Jason Blum, actor Dustin Hoffman, director Sofia Coppola, politician Al Gore, cinematographer Edward Lachman and actress Nicole Kidman are just some of the luminaries set to receive Gotham Tribute  during the night.

Meanwhile, films like Get Out and I, Tonya were favored to pick up a few honors of their own. But like many award shows, the big winners aren't announced until after the red carpet.

Take a look at what your favorite celebs were wearing...

 

Margot Robbie's Best Looks

Nicole Kidman, Gotham Awards 2017

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman

The Big Little Lies actress brought the razzle dazzle with a glittering dress and Chloe Gosselin heels at the 2017 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC.

Armie Hammer, Gotham Awards 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Armie Hammer

The Call Me By Your Name actor dons a navy blue suit on the red carpet.

Dustin Hoffman, Lisa Hoffman, Gotham Awards 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Dustin Hoffman and Lisa Hoffman

One of the night's honorees smiles wide on the red carpet.

Robert Pattinson, Gotham Awards 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Robert Pattinson

The Twilight star opted for a sleek suit for the night of fashion, glamour and films.

Saoirse Ronan, Gotham Awards 2017

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for IFP

Saoirse Ronan

Irish actress donned a white and floral dress for the occasion. 

Rachel Weisz, Gotham Awards 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Rachel Weisz

The brunette opted for a glittering black minidress.

Reese Witherspoon, Gotham Awards 2017

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Reese Witherspoon

Fresh off her trip to Paris, the Legally Blonde star was all smiles at the Gotham Awards.

James Franco, Gotham Awards 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

James Franco

The Disaster Artist star dons a three-piece suit and a smile in NYC.

John Leguizamo, Gotham Awards 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

John Leguizamo

The actor goes for a grey suit and vest for a trip down the red carpet in New York City.

Mary J. Blige, Gotham Awards 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Mary J. Blige

The singer and Mudbound star shows off some serious leg when she hit the red carpet in a Temraza gown on Monday night.

Allison Williams, Gotham Awards 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Allison Williams

The Get Out actress blooms in a floral frock at the 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Adam Sandler, Gotham Awards 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Adam Sandler

The funnyman suits up for the red carpet award show.

Garrett Hedlund, Gotham Awards 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Garrett Hedlund

The actor attends the 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards in New York City.

Margot Robbie, Gotham Awards 2017

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Margot Robbie

The I, Tonya star shimmered in black at the 2017 Gotham Awards.

Sofia Coppola, Gotham Awards 2017

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Sofia Coppola

The Beguiled director takes to the red carpet in a casual blouse and pants.

Carey Mulligan, Gotham Awards 2017

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Carey Mulligan

The Mudbound actress was all smiles at the night of celebration in NYC.

Kelvin Harrison Jr., Gotham Awards 2017

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IFP

Kelvin Harrison Jr.

The Mudbound star smiles wide at the night honoring independent films.

Carla Gugino, Gotham Awards 2017

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Carla Gugino

The Gerald's Game star dons a black jumpsuit for the 2017 Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City.

Brooklynn Prince, Gotham Awards

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau

Brooklyn Prince

The Florida Project star smiles wide on the step and repeat.

Timothée Chalamet, Gotham Awards

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for IF

Timothée Chalamet

The Call Me By Your Name actor suits up in a red velvet ensemble for IFP's 27th Annual Gotham Independent Film Awards.

Josh Charles, Sophie Flack, Gotham Awards 2017

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Josh Charles & Sophie Flack

The Law & Order: True Crime star and his wife arrive at the 27th annual Independent Film Project's Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street.

Daniel Kaluuya, Gotham Awards, 2017

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Daniel Kaluuya

The Get Out star arrives at the 27th annual Independent Film Project's Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. 

Alia Shawkat, Gotham Awards 2017

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Alia Shawkat

The Search Party star poses in purple.

Kumail Nanjiani, Emily V. Gordon, Gotham Awards 2017

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

The Big Sick writers take to the red carpet at the Gotham Awards.

Cynthia Nixon, Gotham Awards, 2017

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Cynthia Nixon

The Sex and the City star attends the 2017 IFP Gotham Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on November 27, 2017 in New York City.

