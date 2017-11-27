Timothée Chalamet Blushes Over Past Relationship With Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon

  • By
  • &

by Jess Cohen |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Interview

Here's the Royal Title Meghan Markle Could Receive Once She Marries Prince Harry

Meghan Markle, Trevor Engelson

Who Is Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, roast chicken

Prince Harry's Proposal to Meghan Markle Has Everyone Clucking About the Mythic ''Engagement Chicken''

Timothée Chalamet is dishing about his past romance with Lourdes Leon.

The 21-year-old actor sat down for an interview with Andy Cohen at SiriusXM Studios on Monday, along with his Call Me by Your Name cast and director. During the interview, Timothée and Andy talked about the time they met on a dance floor while Timothée was dating Madonna's daughter, Lourdes.

The then-couple, who both attended La Guardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts in New York City, sparked romance rumors in 2013.

Lourdes Leon and Homeland Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet Hold Hands on Dinner Date in NYC

Lourdes Leon, Timothee Chamalet

Elder Ordonez/INFphoto.com

"That was actually a really fun night," Timothée said, before sharing he danced with Madonna that night.

"Well I don't know if you remember but Madonna was kinda with us dancing and my buddy Joey was there and Lola was there too and we were all dancing together," he continued. "I don't know I usually don't talk about this stuff, but that was a good night."

Timothée also revealed that while she hasn't seen the movie yet, she's "excited" to.

And while he was "happy" to answer the questions, he did get a little flustered when Andy asked one last question about the romance.

"How long did you two date?" Andy asked.

"Next question, I'm outta here," Timothée laughed.

Take a look at the video above to see the actor totally blush over the questions!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Madonna , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.