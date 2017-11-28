Shay Mitchell's Insta-Worthy Gifts Make Living Your Best Life Easier

While Shay Mitchell may have been a pretty little liar, her holiday gift guide is the truth.
When asked what she would want for the holidays, the Canadian actress gushed over the items she can't live without. Now, the star is traveling through India and Maldives—have you seen her Instagram?!— and the practicality of traveling is top of her mind. Yes, she has a soft spot for luxurious candles, high-end sunglasses and faux furs, but when your iPhone is dead, what's the point, right?
That's why the star is sharing the items that make her blog-worthy lifestyle easier. Hopefully, they will makes the lives of your loved ones trouble-free, too.
Donato Sardella/WireImage
'Tis the season to give back! While many are struggling to nail down gifts for the people that have everything already, the actress and blogger reveals her must-haves. Her selection combines practicality and good taste for universal presents that just about anyone can enjoy. Check them out!
"I LITERALLY don't leave home without this," she told E! News. "I have a few and always have them with me! Nothing stresses me out more than a dead iPhone so this is just the gift that keeps on giving!"
"There is something so nostalgic about holding a polaroid photo! I have a few in my house and always travel with them. It's so fun to look back on old photos. It's a bit more exciting than scrolling through a camera roll."
"These are great, especially in the winter! They will keep coffee and tea warm for hours and come in a ton of different designs."
Elements Collection, $35
"I love this brand and have worked with them in the past. They are a fair trade company that employees women in many different countries giving them wonderful opportunities! And their products are always amazing! I would encourage people to shop fair trade when at all possible!"
Traveler Backpack, $228
"Nothing better than a comfy blanket on the couch while you netflix. Anthropologie has some beautiful ones that I love to keep on my couches all year round."
"I'm a bit candle obsessed, especially around the holidays. This candle makes an amazing gift and looks beautiful sitting on an entry table or bar cart. BONUS: IT'S A UNICORN!"
"I am a huge fan of donating to a charity in someone's name. It's a special gift and an amazing way to help others during the holidays. Any charity of your choice, currently I have been donating to: redcross.org."
