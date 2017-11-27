Cyber Monday Buys for All Your Favorite Friends

by Taylor Stephan |

When Cyber Monday rolls around, it's hard to resist picking up a few things. 

By now you're already in full-fledged Christmas shopping mode but before you start spending your life's saving at the department stores, consider logging on to eBay. Why fight the crowds when you can find that very same North Face zip-up seriously discounted online?

While you're at it, you might as well bang out your whole shopping list and secure presents for everyone in your life.

From state-of-the art watches for your baller friend to diamond studs for your SO, these gifts will have even the hardest-to-buy for-friends saying you shouldn't have.

For Your Love

Diamonds are a girl's best friend is a cliché for a reason. Have you ever met a lady that doesn't smile at the sight of 'em? If you're in the mood to spoil someone, a classic pair studs is the best way to spread some love.

 

For Your Practical Pal

Keeping warm during the winter months is crucial, but even the most practical of friends shouldn't have to sacrifice style. Enter: Everyone's go-to winter brand, North Face. If this flattering zip-up isn't the most practical gift, we don't know what is.

 

For Your Favorite Dude

Some guys understand the importance of a good winter coat, others not so much. It doesn't matter what type of dude you're dealing with, every last one of 'em will look dapper in a classic tailored option.

 

For the Fashionista

Uggs are a winter staple for a reason: They're comfortable, warm and cute. Did we mention they never go out of style? Whether it's your childhood bestie, your work wife or yourself, this is a gift anyone will appreciate.

 

For the Fun Guy

Smelling good is mandatory, but nailing down a signature scent that exudes the right vibe can be tough. Help your dude friend out with this Calvin Klein sampler. Every scent is a hit and he'll surely find a favorite.

 

For Your Baller Bud

We all have that one friend who is, shall we say, a little extra. They have a work hard, play hard mentality and like their wardrobe to reflect that. If you're willing to spend, this pricy watch certainly fits the bill.

For more Cyber Monday shopping inspiration be sure to watch E! News tonight!

