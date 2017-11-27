Watch Vanderpump Rules' New Season 6 Opening Credits Now!

  • By
  • &

by Tierney Bricker |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Below Deck

Below Deck Is Here With a Dramatic Confrontation Over Drunken Antics

Dynasty, Joan Collins, Nicollette Sheridan

Dynasty's Ultimate Diva Is Here: Nicollette Sheridan Is Alexis Carrington

Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney

Scheana Marie Is Taking a Stand in This Vanderpump Rules Season 6 Premiere Preview—Beginning With Katie Maloney

New season, new opening credits.

Raise your glasses high...eyeglasses that is, as Vanderpump Rules has just debuted the official opening credits for season six, premiering on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

And while boss Lisa Vanderpump's iconic strut into SUR's doors remains the same as last season, the rest of the cast has filmed new opening shots, including the newly single Scheana Marie, who looks ready to mingle in the new opener. 

Newlyweds Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz do an adorable spin for their shot, while Stassi Schroeder is hanging out at the bar with her ex-BF Jax Taylor and his longtime girlfriend Brittany Cartwright, making her opening credits debut this seasonWho says exes can't get along?

Whoa, Check Out Vanderpump Rules' Sexiest SUR Photo Shoot Ever

Vanderpump Rules

Bravo

Lala Kent, who famously quit the show last season, is back in action, playing with fire (literally) while standing next to James Kennedy, showing off his infamous DJ moves, and Kristen Doute. What a trio. 

In case you missed the trailer for season six, you can expect major drama to go down between Jax and Brittany after cheating allegations surface, Tom and Tom to clash with Lisa over their new business venture and to see Scheana in her new relationship. 

Vanderpump Rules returns Tuesday, Dec, 4 on Bravo.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lisa Vanderpump , Vanderpump Rules , Entertainment , TV , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.