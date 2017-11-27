Meghan McCain Spills the Details About Her Wedding Day: ''It Was Real Country''

Meghan McCain returned to The View today...as a married woman!

Senator John McCain's daughter was all smiles while dishing the details about her special wedding day with her co-hosts. She married The Federalist founder Ben Domenech last Tuesday in Arizona, wearing a gorgeous lace ivory gown with an embroidered, sparkling bodice and mermaid skirt.

"We got married at our ranch in Sedona, and it was real country," Meghan explained. "I wanted a western country wedding."

She continued, "My aisle was cowhide. John Dickerson from Face the Nation married us, and I want to give a big special shout out to Shooter Jennings…he sang the entire time. I pulled Clay Aiken out of retirement to sing and got my dad cry because he sang a beautiful song for us."