Meghan McCain Spills the Details About Her Wedding Day: ''It Was Real Country''

Meghan McCain returned to The View today...as a married woman!

Senator John McCain's daughter was all smiles while dishing the details about her special wedding day with her co-hosts. She married The Federalist founder Ben Domenech last Tuesday in Arizona, wearing a gorgeous lace ivory gown with an embroidered, sparkling bodice and mermaid skirt.

"We got married at our ranch in Sedona, and it was real country," Meghan explained. "I wanted a western country wedding."

She continued, "My aisle was cowhide. John Dickerson from Face the Nation married us, and I want to give a big special shout out to Shooter Jennings…he sang the entire time. I pulled Clay Aiken out of retirement to sing and got my dad cry because he sang a beautiful song for us."

Meghan McCain, Wedding Dress

Instagram

Meghan got the audience laughing when she rounded it all up, noting, "I got very drunk on whiskey and had a great time dancing the entire time."

Though she admitted she hasn't always been supportive of over-the-top weddings, she gets what the hoopla is all about now.

"I understand why people do this," she admitted. "It's a beautiful celebration of love, and I think the meaningful experience of doing it in front of friends and family."

As for whether things feel different now that she and Ben are husband and wife? Meghan says not at all. "We came back to New York and had tomato soup and watched Home Alone 2 last night," she laughed.

