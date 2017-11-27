Is Marvel Killing Off Your Favorite Superheroes in Avengers 4?

"For us old-timers—me and Robert and Gwyneth and Kevin—it felt like we were the upper-classmen," Jon Favreau, who directed the first two Iron Man movies and plays Happy Hogan, said afterward. "We were emotional thinking about how precarious it all felt in the beginning."

Johansson, whose character first appeared in 2010's Iron Man 2, is ready to pass the torch. "I feel a lot of joy for the next generation," she said. "It's a bittersweet feeling, but a positive one."

Feige promised a definitive end to the current franchise with Avengers 4. The movie, directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, "bring things you've never seen in superhero films: a finale." Set for release on May 3, 2019, it comes after Black Panther (Feb.16, 2018), Avengers: Infinity War (May 4, 2018), Ant-Man and the Wasp (July 6, 2018) and Captain Marvel (March 8, 2019).

It's safe to assume many Avengers will die at the hands of Thanos (Josh Brolin), who has appeared periodically since the first Avengers movie in 2012. But the MCU will live on, Feige assured Vanity Fair. "There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after," the producer teased. "I know it will not be in ways people are expecting."

After Avengers 4, Marvel's contracts with Downey, Evans, Hemsworth, Johansson, Renner and Ruffalo expire. (Whether any of them plan to extend their contracts is, at this point, unknown.)

But, Disney CEO Bob Iger said Marvel Studios has the rights to 7,000 characters. "We're looking for worlds that are completely separate—geographically or in time—from the worlds that we've already visited," he said. Going forward, Feige said, "We've got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that's come before—intentionally."