Taming Prince Harry: How Meghan Markle Got the Royal—and the Ring—Wrapped Around Her Finger

Which brings us to the most burning of all the burning questions: Why her? How did Meghan Markle get so lucky?

The answer, unlike the glamorous consequences of their love affair (an engagement ring boasting Princess Diana's diamonds, congratulations from the queen, etc.), is pretty basic: Chemistry, shared values and, of course, timing—that last one being perhaps the most important factor of all.

Because if Harry had met Meghan at the peak of his rambunctious 20s, this day most likely would not have come. He was in no place emotionally—as he has since attested to himself—to commit for good. Nor had he matured enough to know what he wanted in a lifelong mate. And yet for all the talk of Harry being this big playboy, he's had, what, three public relationships? Or two, plus a reported fling? Surely he's had some dalliances we don't know about—yet. (It seems likely that a few women may have stories to sell, er, share now that the royal is engaged.) But still, that's a fairly modest record for 33.

Ultimately, there probably wasn't that much left for Markle to tame. He was pretty smitten from the start, probably all the more so because she wasn't that familiar with him when they met. So she didn't need to rein him in; rather, she just had to wrangle Harry's outsized reputation.