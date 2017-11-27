Meghan Markle on the Price of Fame and How Prince Harry Prepared Her for Royal Life

Harry had "frank" discussions with Meghan on their sofa, he said, to ensure she knew what being with him would entail. "I think you can have as many conversations as you want and try to prepare as much as possible, but we were totally unprepared for what happened after that," he said. In the beginning, especially, Meghan's ethnicity was scrutinized—prompting the prince to come to her rescue—and, in a rare move, issue a statement in the biracial actress' defense.

"Of course it's disheartening," Meghan said of the racist commentary. "It's a shame that that is the climate in this world, to focus that much on that." The "discriminatory" comments hurt her feelings, of course, but she learned to ignore them. "At the end of the day, I'm really proud of who I am and where I come from. We have never put any focus on that. We've just focused on who we are as a couple. And so, when you take all those extra layers away and all of that noise, I think it makes it really easy to just enjoy being together and tune all of the rest of that out."

Admittedly, neither Harry nor Meghan knew much about each other before they began dating. And the once-married, L.A.-born actress certainly didn't know what it was like to be in a relationship with one of the world's most eligible bachelors. "There's a misconception that because I have worked in the entertainment industry, that this would be something I would be familiar with. But even though I'd been on my show for, I guess six years at that point...I've never been part of tabloid culture. I've never been in pop culture to that degree. I lived a relatively quiet life, even though I focused so much on my job," Meghan explained. "So, that was a really stark difference out of the gate. I think we were just hit so hard at the beginning with a lot of mistruths that I made the choice to not read anything, positive or negative. It just didn't make sense, and instead we focused all of our energy just on nurturing our relationship."