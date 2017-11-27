Everything We Know About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Engagement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to tie the knot!
The couple, who started dating a year and a half ago, are on the road to becoming husband and wife. Clarence House announced on Monday that Harry and Meghan are officially engaged. Following the announcement, the couple stepped out to pose for photographers at Kensington Palace.
Shortly after, a Sky News interview with the newly-engaged couple aired in which the duo talked about everything from the beginning of their relationship to Harry's proposal and what Princess Diana would've thought of Meghan.
Since there's been so much exciting news revealed today, we're breaking down everything we know about Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement. Take a look below for all the scoop!
1. Harry proposed earlier this month: Kensington Palace tweeted Monday, "Prince Harry and Ms Markle became engaged in London earlier this month." During their interview on Monday evening, it was revealed that Harry proposed a couple of weeks ago while the couple was roasting chicken at their cottage when the proposal took place.
"We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee," Meghan shared. Harry then added, ""It was a really nice moment—it was just the two of us. I think I managed to catch her by surprise."
Meghan even shared that she "could barely let" Harry finish proposing! "I said, 'Can I say yes now!'"
Harry then said, "She didn't even let me finish, she said 'can I say yes, can I say yes' and then were was hugs and I had the ring in my finger and I was like 'can I, can I give you the ring?' She goes - 'oh yes the ring'.
2. They told very few people of their engagement: A source tells E! News, "Harry only told Charles and William after he proposed. Meghan only told her parents." The insider added, "Harry's staff and team of protection officers were informed very early this morning."
3. Prince Harry designed the engagement ring: One insider shares with us, "Prince Harry designed the engagement ring which was made by Cleave and Company, Court Jewellers and Medallists to Her Majesty The Queen. At its centre is a diamond from Botswana, a country that holds special significance for Prince Harry who has visited many times since he was a child. It is also a place the couple has spent time together over the last year and a half. The ring features two outside stones which are diamonds from the personal collection of Prince Harry's mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. The band is gold."
4. The couple feels Princess Diana is with them today: During their interview, Prince Harry shared that he thinks his mom and Meghan would've been "thick as thieves" and "best friends."
He went on to share, "You know it is days like - days like today when - when I really miss having her around and miss being able to share the happy news. But you know with the ring and with everything else that's going on I'm sure she's…"
"...she's with us," Markle said.
"I'm sure she's with us yeah, you know, jumping up and down somewhere else," Prince Harry agreed.
5. The proposal happened a year and a half after being set up on a blind date: During the interview, the couple shared they were set up on a blind date by a mutual friend.
"The beginning of July. And then it was I think about three, maybe four weeks later that I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. And we - we camped out with each other under the stars, we spent - she came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic," Harry shared. "So, then we were really by ourselves which was crucial to me to make sure we had a chance to get to know each other."
Meghan went on to talk about the blind date and meeting Harry. She shared, "And it's so interesting because we talk about it now and even then you know, because I'm from the States you don't grow up with the same understanding of the royal family. And so, while I now understand very clearly there is a global interest there, I didn't know much about him and so the only thing that I had asked her when she said she wanted to set us up was, 'I have one question' which was, 'Well, is he nice?' 'cos if he wasn't kind it just didn't seem like it would make sense and so we went and we had a, met for a drink and I think very quickly into that we said, 'well what are we doing tomorrow? We should meet again.'"
Ms. Markle's parents, Mr. Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland have wished the couple 'a lifetime of happiness.' pic.twitter.com/H4kpTgpkYE— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) November 27, 2017
6. William and Kate are "very excited" for Harry and Meghan's wedding: The couple released a statement Monday saying, "We are very excited for Harry and Meghan. It has been wonderful getting to know Meghan and to see how happy she and Harry are together."
7. Harry asked Meghan's parents for permission before purposing: In the official engagement announcement it read, "Prince Harry has also sought and received the blessing of Ms. Markle's parents." Meghan's parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, also issued a statement wishing the couple "a lifetime of happiness." During Harry and Meghan's interview, the couple talked about spending time with her mom, but shared that while Harry has talked to her dad they've yet to meet.
8. There's no exact wedding date yet: While the couple's wedding is said to take place in spring 2018, an official wedding date hasn't been announced.
9. Queen Elizabeth II is "delighted" over the engagement news: The Royal Family Twitter account shared Monday, "The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted for the couple and wish them every happiness."
10. Meghan's engagement portrait outfit details revealed: For the photo-op at Kensington Palace, Meghan wore a white coat by Line the Label over a green dress by P.A.R.O.S.H. As for her shoes, E! News has confirmed Meghan was wearing Aquazzura's "Matilde crisscross suede 105mm pump" in nude. She also wore $995 Les Plaisirs de Birks yellow gold and opal earrings.
11. Meghan has retired from acting and is starting a new chapter in her life: During the interview, Meghan shared that she didn't see it as giving anything up.
"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," she said. "It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series…I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team."