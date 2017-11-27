Meghan Markle Retires From Acting to Focus on Royal Duties: ''It's a New Chapter''

Meghan Markle is hanging up her acting shoes for a pair of royal slippers!
Yes, after news broke that Prince Harry popped the question, the Suits star admitted in an interview with Sky News that she'll be stepping away from acting and into her new role as a royal with a passion for making positive change—and for that reason, she has a very positive outlook.
"I don't see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change," Meghan—who previously revealed the seventh season of Suits would mark her last—explained. "It's a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I've been working on [Suits] for seven years. We were very, very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series…I've ticked this box, and I feel very proud of the work I've done there, and now it's time to work with [Harry] as a team."
As we've revealed before, Meghan has always been focused on humanitarian work, and marrying into the royal family will only help her continue that endeavor.
"I think what's been really exciting as we talk about the transition out of my career and into my role is...the causes that are really important to me that I can focus even more energy on," she explained. "Very early out of the gate, I think you realize you have access or a voice that people are willing to listen and with that comes a lot of responsibility, which I take seriously."
She continued, "At the same time, I think in these beginning few months and now being boots on the ground in the U.K., I'm excited to just really get to know more about the different communities here, the smaller organizations who are working on the same causes that I've always been passionate about under this umbrella. And also being able to go around to the common wealth."
Prince Harry added, "There's a lot to do!"
In fact, the royal revealed he had to have some very "frank conversations" with Meghan about what their future together would mean, admitting he knew it wouldn't be easy.
"But I know that at the end of the day, she chooses me, and I choose her," he said. "And, therefore, whatever we have to tackle together or individually, will always be us together as a team. She's capable of anything."
Harry continued, "There's a hell of a lot of work that needs doing. At the moment for us, it's going to be that our relationship is always put first. But both of us have passion for wanting to make change—change for good."