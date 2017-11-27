Prince Harry Reveals When He Wants to Start a Family With Meghan Markle

First comes love, then comes marriage. Now that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their engagement, are they thinking about that baby carriage?
When asked about children during the couple's first joint interview on the BBC, Harry said, "Not currently. No." His bride-to-be laughed at his response.
However, the couple may revisit the subject of children after they tie the knot this spring.
"I think one step at a time and hopefully we'll start a family in the near future," Harry added. Markle smiled and nodded in agreement.
Harry is already the uncle to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2. Kate Middleton is also planning on welcoming a third child with Prince William this spring—so the beginning of the year is sure to be a busy time for the royal family.
It's possible that Harry and Markle will ask George and Charlotte to be part of their wedding party. After all, George served as page boy when Kate's sister Pippa Middleton wed James Matthews in May. Charlotte also served as flower girl.
Based on his previous interactions with children, Harry will no doubt be a doting father. In February, Harry spent some time with students enrolled in a rap class at Nottingham Academy and even fist-bumped an 11-year-old pupil. He also stole our hearts when he shared his popcorn with a little girl at the Invictus Games. The event was a significant one for Harry and Markle as it marked their official public debut.
