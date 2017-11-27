Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Open Up About Their "Cozy" Engagement and the Blind Date That Started It All

For the first six months, they kept their budding relationship under wraps, giving them time to "connect" on a deeper level. During their courtship, Meghan said, "We never went longer than two weeks without seeing each other, even though we were obviously doing a long-distance relationship." Despite his royal responsibilities and her TV filming schedule, "We made it work."

Just as she'd known little about Harry, he knew little about her before their first date. "I'd never even heard about her until this friend said 'Meghan Markle.' I was like, 'Right? OK, right. Give me a bit of background? Like, what going on here?'" Harry recalled as Meghan laughed. "So, no, I'd never...I'd never watched Suits. I never heard of Meghan before, and I was beautifully surprised when I walked into that room and saw her. There she was, sitting there. I was like 'OK, well, I'm going to have to up my game [and] have a sit down and make sure I've got good chat.'"

The unfamiliarity worked in their favor. "I think for both of us, it was really refreshing," Meghan explained, "because given that I didn't] know a lot about him, everything I've learned about him, I learned through him—as opposed to having grown up around different news stories or tabloids or whatever else. Anything I learned about his family was what he would share with me, and vice versa. It was just a really authentic and organic way to get to know each other."

Harry added, "It was hugely refreshing to be able to get to know someone who isn't necessarily within your circle, doesn't know much about me, I don't know much about her, so to be able to start almost afresh...taking that huge leap of only two dates and going on holiday together in the middle of nowhere...It was absolutely amazing to get to know her [in those circumstances]."

The proposal happened a few weeks ago at their cottage in Kensington Palace. "It was a cozy night," Meghan told the BBC. "We were roasting chicken. It was just an amazing surprise. It was so sweet and natural and very romantic. He got down on one knee." Her fiancé chimed in, "It was a really nice moment—it was just the two of us. I think I managed to catch her by surprise."

Meghan, still giddy over the romantic gesture, leaned into her soon-to-be husband and recalled, "As a matter of fact, I could barely let you finish proposing! I said, 'Can I say yes now!'"

