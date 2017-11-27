Meghan Markle's Suits Co-Stars React to Her Royal Engagement—and One Offers His Special Stamp of Approval

Meghan Markle is suiting up to become a member of the royal family and her TV cast could not be happier for her.

On the heels of the American actress' publicized engagement to Prince Harry, Markle's co-stars are reacting to the news with a mix of glee, humor and overall well wishes.

As Rachel Zane on the hit USA series, Markle rose to Hollywood prominence on the legal drama. Now, as she begins a new chapter of her life, her colleagues are airing their words of support.

"Congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement," the series' creator, Aaron Korsh, tweeted sweetly. "Wonderful news, I wish you both a lifetime of happiness. Love, Aaron."