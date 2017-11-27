Comparing Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's Royal Engagement Announcement Outfits

What's white and belted and seen all over? Meghan Markle's engagement announcement outfit, of course.
After Clarence House announced the news of the Suits star's engagement to Prince Harry, the world waited with bated breath for the first sighting of the future husband and wife. It excitedly came early Monday when the two stepped out in front of the press for their first appearance as an engaged pair.
Much like her future sister-in-law, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Markle immediately sent shoppers into a frenzy thanks to her highly publicized ensemble for the occasion: a crisp white wrapped coat by Line the Label layered over an emerald dress by P.A.R.O.S.H and finished with Aquazzura strappy nude pumps.
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Meanwhile, history managed to repeat itself Monday morning as the frenzy over the sartorially influential Markle sent Line the Label's website into a quick crash, mirroring the response to Middleton's blue Issa wrap dress on the day she and Prince William announced their own engagement in November 2010 during a photo call at London's St. James's Palace.
At the time, the dress rapidly sold out and was reordered over and over again. "It has always been my bestselling dress," the brand's designer Daniella Helayel told The Daily Mail this year. "I sold 1,110 of them in one order to Neiman Marcus in New York."
In comparison, the two women also opted for primary colors for their photo ops as well as cascading locks framing their faces. Of course, there was no shortage of smiles from both pairs on their big announcement days.
Meanwhile, fans around the world kept their eyes peeled for Markle's most anticipated accessory: her engagement ring. The star flashed the sparkler in front of the cameras on Monday as she and her royal beau beamed with happiness, just as Middleton did on the arm of Prince William all those years ago. As a source told E! News, Prince Harry designed the ring himself and it was made by Cleave and Company, court jewelers and medallists to Queen Elizabeth II.
As the insider dished to E! News, the ring features a center stone from Botswana, where the two vacationed together over the summer. The gold band also showcases two outside diamonds from the personal collection of Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.
A special design for a highly special occasion. As Markle gushed to reporters this morning, they are "so happy."
Congratulations to the future royal bride and groom!