Tamra Judge, Vicki Gunvalson Continue Their War of Words on The Real Housewives of Orange County Reunion Part 2

Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson are at it again...or did they ever really stop? The former friends and The Real Housewives of Orange County costars continue their on-again, off-again feud in the second part of the reunion, airing Monday, Nov. 27 on Bravo.

In the exclusive clip above, Tamra and Vicki rehash their latest season-long fight with Andy Cohen. Both Tamra and Vicki admitted they had some hopes for reconciliation given their long history, but fans of the show know when it did happen, it didn't last long.

"My best memories of being on the show was laughing with them," returning cast member Lydia McLaughlin says in the clip above. "Like, you guys love each other."