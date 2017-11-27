RelationShep Sneak Peek: Shep Rose's Date Admits He Looks "a Little" Stupid Riding a Horse

It may almost be winter, but things are heating up on Bravo.

Ahead of some of the network's big December premieres, including Vanderpump Rules, RelationShep and Top Chef, Bravo is airing a Winter Warmup special on Nov. 29, which will offer a sneak peek at all the juicy early holiday gifts in store for us via our favorite reality stars.

And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the special, which is hosted by Vanderpump Rules' Stassi Schroeder and Summer House's Kyle Cook, fans will get a first look at Southern Charm star Shep Rose's quest to find the one in his spinoff show, RelationShep.