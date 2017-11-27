Prince Harry's Former Flames: A Romance Update on the Ones That Got Away

Prince Harry may be off the market, but what about his famous former flames?
As the world reacts to royal confirmation of an engagement between the fifth in line to the throne and his American bride-to-be, Suits star Meghan Markle, some may be wondering what his ex-girlfriends are up to these days.
The younger son of Prince Charlesand Princess Diana, Harry was just as famous for his dating life as he was for his royal lineage in the years before his budding romance with Markle.
Anwar Hussein/WireImage
While he and his beloved prepare to walk down the aisle and start a life together at Kensington Palace, his past girlfriends appear to be moving on with their lives as well. His longest relationship to date was with jewelry designer Chelsy Davy, whom he dated on and off for roughly seven years.
While Davy insisted last year that the two "will always be good friends," she did admit to The Sunday Times that the public attention that came with dating Harry was tough. "It's not something you get used to," she told the publication.
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
These days, the 32-year-old former lawyer-turned-jewelry mogul maintains a much more low-key life today. While the entrepreneur seems to be enjoying her life full of travel and adventure, she does not appear to be dating anyone seriously right now.
While she considers marriage a "very beautiful thing," as Davy told The Sunday Times in 2016, "I want to be my own person...I want to create something amazing and make a difference."
A year or so after their breakup and Harry's reported brief fling with model Florence Brudenell-Bruce (who since married multi-millionaire Henry St George and became a mom), rumors sparked over a potential romance between the royal and Cressida Bonas, a British model and friend to Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie.
Cressida Bonas and Prince Harry
The couple dated for two years before parting amicably. Since their 2014 breakup, Bonas has gone on to gain acclaim as an actress and continues to land roles, including in this year's Tulip Fever.
As for her personal life, the 28-year-old star has since been linked to Kingsman actor Edward Holcroft and most recently, Harry Wentworth-Stanley.
Perhaps her mother's advice to her rang true. As Bonas told The Sunday Times in 2015 of her mom's remarks, "Be true to yourself and do whatever makes you happy...If you're not happy, then stop. There's no point in carrying on."
It seems they all did just that and came out on the other side of Cupid's arrow.