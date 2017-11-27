Prince Harry Designed Meghan Markle's Engagement Ring Using Princess Diana's Diamonds: All the Details!

After Clarence house confirmed their plans to tie the knot, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first public appearance as an engaged couple at Kensington Palace and showed the world her very special ring.

A source told E! News, Prince Harry designed the ring himself and that it was made by Cleave and Company, court jewelers and medallists to Queen Elizabeth II II. The prince clearly put a lot of thought into the ring and wanted to make it special for his bride-to-be. According to the insider, the ring features a center stone from Botswana—a place Prince Harry has visited since he was a child. It's also a country the two lovebirds visited this summer to celebrate the Suits star's 36th birthday.

In addition to the gorgeous center stone, the ring includes two outside diamonds. The source told E! News the stones are from the personal collection of Prince Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana.

As for the band, Prince Harry went with a time-honored and classic gold band.