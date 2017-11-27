The Walking Dead's [Spoiler] Set to Crossover to Fear the Walking Dead

So long, mothership. Hello, spinoff!

The Walking Dead will be sending one of its stars to its spinoff series Fear the Walking Dead, and on Sunday, it was revealed which character will be jumping shows.

Lennie James, who plays Morgan and first appeared in the AMC zombie hit's pilot, announced the news via satellite on Talking Dead, admitting even he was "surprised" to be joining season four of the prequel series.

"Yeah, it's me," he told Chris Hardwick. "I'm joining the cast of Fear the Walking Dead."