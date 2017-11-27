Meghan Markle Flashes Her Engagement Ring From Prince Harry

She (obviously) said yes!

Earlier this month, after receiving her parents' blessing, Prince Harry proposed to Meghan Markle in London. Clarence House shared the news with the public Monday, with all members of Harry's immediate family offering their support. Meghan's parents also issued a statement, saying, "...We wish them a lifetime of happiness and are very excited for their future together."

Soon after their engagement was announced, the couple stepped out at Kensington Palace and posed for photographers. Meghan wore a white coat over a knee-length dress, while her fiancé wore a navy suit.



Meghan said she was feeling "so happy," while Harry was "thrilled" and "glad it's not raining." Meghan described Harry's proposal as "very" romantic, but pressed for details, he said, "That will come later. Harry added that he knew Meghan was The One "the very first time we met."

The couple will pose for an engagement portrait Monday and sit for an interview, to air later that night in the U.K.

Peter Lindbergh previously photographed Meghan for the October issue of Vanity Fair. "Both Meghan and Harry are really happy with how the Vanity Fair feature turned out. The photos are gorgeous and Lindbergh's office sent copies of the set to Meghan as a gift," a source close to the actress told E! News two months ago, shortly after the cover story was published online. "She's thrilled."