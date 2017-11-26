2017 Soul Train Awards: Complete List of Winners

Bruno Mars, Cardi B and SZA won big at the 2017 Soul Train Awards, which aired tonight on BET and BET HER.

BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards was hosted by otherworldly Godmother of Soul, Erykah Badu, and filmed Nov. 5 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

The night celebrates the best in Soul, R&B and Hip-Hop by featuring both returning legends and breakout stars with unrivaled musical moments and show-stopping performances.

Mars took home wins in several categories including Best R&B/Soul Male Artist, Video of the Year, Album/Mixtape of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Dance Performance.

SZA followed with two awards, Best New Artist and Best R&B/Soul Female Artist. Cardi B won the for Rhythm & Bars Award for "Bodak Yellow," 

Here is the complete list of winners in 12 different categories...

Solange and Bruno Mars Lead 2017 Soul Train Awards Nominations

Don Cornelius Legend Award: Toni Braxton

Lady of Soul Award: SWV

Best New Artist

6lack

H.E.R.

Kevin Ross

Khalid

WINNER: SZA

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist

WINNER: Bruno Mars

Bryson Tiller

Chris Brown

Khalid

The Weeknd

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist

Kehlani

Lalah Hathaway

Ledisi

Mary J. Blige

Solange

WINNER: SZA

Soul Train Certified Award

WINNER: Bell Biv Devoe

Johnny Gill

Lalah Hathaway

WINNER: Ledisi

Mack Wilds

Video of the Year

Beyoncé — "All Night"

WINNER: Bruno Mars — "24k Magic"

Chris Brown — "Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

Solange — "Cranes in the Sky"

Best Gospel/ Inspirational Award

Chance the Rapper

Charlie Wilson

Kirk Franklin

Lecrae

Tamela Mann

Album/ Mixtape of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars — 24k Magic

Mary J. Blige — Strength of a Woman

Solange — A Seat at the Table

SZA — Ctrl

The Weeknd — Starboy

Rhythm & Bars Award

WINNER: Cardi B — "Bodak Yellow"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

French Montana — "Unforgettable (feat. Swae Lee)"

Kendrick Lamar — "Humble."

Yo Gotti — "Rake It Up (feat. Nicki Minaj)"

Song of the Year

WINNER: Bruno Mars — "That's What I Like"

Childish Gambino — "Redbone"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryston Tiller)"

Khalid — "Location"

Solange — "Cranes in the Sky"

The Ashford & Simpson Songwriter's Award

WINNER: "Cranes in the Sky" — Troy L. John, Solange Knowles, Raphael Saadiq

"Location" — Alfredo Emmanuel Gonzalez, Olatunji Olutomiwa, Samuel David Jimenez, Khalid Robinson, Joshua Scruggs

"Love Me Now" — Blake Matthew Simon Mills, John Henry Ryan, John Roger Stephens

"Redbone" — George Clinton, William Earl Collins, Gary Lee Cooer, Donald Mckinley Glover Ii, Ludwig Emil Tomas Goransson

"Versace on the Floor" — Christopher Steven Brown, James Edward Fauntleroy, Bruno Mars, Philip Martin Lawrence

Best Dance Performance

WINNER: Bruno Mars — "24k Magic"

Chris Brown — "Party (feat. Usher and Gucci Mane)"

DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

Solange — "Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)"

Wizkid — "Come Closer (feat. Drake)"

Best Collaboration

WINNER: DJ Khaled — "Wild Thoughts (feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller)"

Jazmine Sullivan and Bryson Tiller — "Insecure"

Mary J. Blige — "Love Yourself (feat. Kanye West)"

Solange — "Don't Touch My Hair (feat. Sampha)"

SZA — "Love Galore (feat. Travis Scott)"

