Fergie Rocks Her Performance During Miss Universe 2017's Evening Gown Competition

Fergie gave it that boom-boom pow!

The singer took to the stage during the 2017 Miss Universe Pageant on Sunday night and performed her single "A Little Work" during the pageant's evening gown competition at the The Axis at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas.

Steve Harvey returns to host the Miss Universe pageant, marking his third time. Rachel Platten will also be performing onstage, while model Ashley Graham will serve as a backstage host. Miss Universe 2016 Iris Mittenaere from France will crown her successor at the end of the three-hour show.

For the empowering performance, the 42-year-old singer, who split with husband Josh Duhamel earlier this year, donned a glittering black and silver mini-dress as the Top 10 finalists walked it out during her performance. The song is a single off her most recent album, Double Duchess.